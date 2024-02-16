Will a broadband provider handle the switching process for me?

Are you having problems with your broadband connection? If you're not getting the speeds you were promised or you're out of contract and you've found a better broadband deal elsewhere for a cheaper price, then now is the time to switch.

The good news is that the switching process is now as simple as possible. In fact, many broadband providers will even handle the entirety of the switching process for you!



The exact process you'll need to follow will depend on the provider you're switching to, as well as the type of connection you have. With this in mind, let's look at everything you need to know about switching broadband providers in 2024.

Why should I switch broadband provider?

There are lots of reasons why you should consider switching broadband provider. After all, switching to a new broadband deal can help you if you'd like to:

Reduce your monthly costs

Receive a faster and more reliable connection

Stop paying for services you don't use

Move to a provider with better customer service

Sign-up for a shorter/longer contract that will suit your needs better

Move house

Unsurprisingly, the main reason why people switch broadband provider remains cost. This is particularly the case during the current cost of living crisis. After all, many providers hiked their prices for under-contract customers by as much as 14.4% last year. This April, many will likely do the same again.

However, cost aside, lots of people switch providers because they want faster internet speeds or more reliable connections. This is understandable. There's nothing worse than logging into Skype for an important work call or trying to stream the latest must-watch Netflix show only to find that you can't because of slow speeds and buffering problems.

(Image credit: Kittichai Boonpong / EyeEm)

Can I switch broadband providers for free?

Maybe. Not everyone can switch broadband providers for free, but some can. For example, you can leave your contract early without paying a penalty if you’re not receiving the broadband speeds you were promised when you entered the contract. You may also be able to leave without paying a penalty if your broadband provider hikes your prices above a certain rate mid-contract.

The main reason why you'll be able to leave your current provider for free is that you're out of contract. When you take out a deal with a provider, you sign a contract that lasts for a certain period of time (usually at least 12 months). Once this time has elapsed, you're welcome to leave for free. This is actually advisable, because at this point your provider will likely hike the price of your deal.

However, if you're currently under contract and your provider is meeting their minimum obligations and only increasing their prices by the amount outlined in your contract, you'll need to pay a penalty fee if you want to switch. To find out how much this is, you'll need to contact your current provider directly.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to switch broadband provider

When you're switching provider, you may find that your new provider uses the same network as your old one. If this is the case, the switching process is straightforward.

If your new provider uses the same network as your old provider, such as BT and Sky who both use the Openreach network, then your new provider can handle the switching process on your behalf.

However, the process becomes more complicated if your new provider uses a different network to your old provider. For example, if you switch from Sky to Virgin Media, you're switching from the Openreach network to Virgin's own cable network. As a result, you'll need to stop your current service and start a new one. Both providers will need to be notified and the correct processes must be followed to ensure you're not left without a working connection.

Let's take a look at which broadband providers will handle the switching process for you...

(Image credit: Future)

Providers that will handle the switching process for you

If your current broadband provider uses the Openreach network and you’re switching to another provider that also uses this network, you can follow a ‘one-stop’ switching process.

With this process, your new provider will handle the switching process for you and you do not need to contact your current provider at all.

Once you've instructed your new provider to start the switching process, your current and new providers will both send you a letter informing you that the switch will take place. Within these letters, both providers must outline the services that will be switched, any services that are not affected by the switch and any charges that will apply.

The letters must also give details of the switch, including an estimate of when it will happen.

Providers that will handle the switching process for you (as long as you're staying on the Openreach network) include:

Sky

BT

EE

TalkTalk

Vodafone

Zen

Plusnet

KCOM

Giganet

Providers who won't handle the switching process for you

If you're switching to, or from, a provider that doesn’t use the Openreach network – such as Virgin Media’s cable service – you will need to stop your service with your current provider and then start a new service with a new provider. This means that you will need to contact both your current provider and your new provider to arrange the switch.

Your current provider will confirm that your contract is ending on your instruction. They will also explain any charges that might apply. Meanwhile, your new provider should tell you when your new contract is likely to start.

This process is undoubtedly more manual. However, you can make it much simpler by telling your old provider about your new provider's activation date. This way you can minimise any chance that you'll be left without an active internet connection.

Providers that don't use the Openreach network include:

Virgin Media

CityFibre

Gigaclear

Hyperoptic

Is there a plan to make the switching process simpler?

Yes, back in 2021 Ofcom announced a new, easy and quick switching process that would be used by all broadband and landline service providers. Known as One Touch Switch, it was set to be launched on 3 April 2023.

Sadly though, there has since been a delay to the industry's launch of the new process and it is not yet available for customers to use.

However, Ofcom remains committed to making it as easy as possible for customers to move between different networks or technologies – for example, from a provider using the Openreach network to one using CityFibre’s, or from Virgin Media to Hyperoptic.

Due to this, Ofcom has launched an industry-wide enforcement programme. They've pledged to continue speaking with providers and ensuring that the new switching process is delivered as soon as possible.

Switch provider today

Ready to make the switch? Simply put your postcode into the widget below. We'll then show you all of the best broadband deals that are available at your address.

Unsure which deal is right for you or looking for more information on the different speeds, contract lengths and providers? No problem. Head over to our best broadband deals page.

Loading...