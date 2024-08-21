Internet gaming enters Sky City with the latest Sky Broadband deals

If you need to pump up your internet speeds for gaming, you're in luck. Whether you're like me and enjoy kicking back with old-school shooters such as Call of Duty, or enjoy the new age of battle royale games like Fortnite more, if there's one thing we all hate, it's a dodgy connection.
Whether it's the laggy Discord call with your teammates, or the ping spike at the crucial moment of your duel, poor internet can really cramp your killstreak. Luckily, Sky Broadband has taken it upon itself to attempt to become the go-to solution to your gaming needs, and even created a map inside Fortnite to do this.
Sky Broadband's latest offers bring you speeds up to 900 Mbps, all for under £45 per month. Plus, you can access Sky's Wall to Wall WiFi Guarantee, Sky Talk upgrades, and even ways to ensure you always have the best connection possible with Sky Broadband Boost options.
My top Sky Broadband deal pick
Sky Broadband Ultrafast Plus - £32 per month
Up to 515 Mbps download speeds | Up to 60 Mbps upload speeds | 400 Mbps minimum speed guarantee
Packing high-speed broadband, house-wide coverage, and impressive upload capabilities into one high-value package. This broadband package from Sky Broadband is perfect for larger households looking to secure a lag-less gaming fix.
What's more, Sky is offering a £70 gift card when you take out this plan. This gift card can be used across retailers such as M&S, John Lewis, Curry's, Tesco, and Sainsbury's. Hurry, this offer expires on Thursday, August 22.
For Sky’s full T&Cs, please refer to Sky.com.
Other Sky Broadband offers to consider
- Sky Superfast broadband - £26 per month | Up to 76 Mbps download speeds | Up to 19 Mbps upload speeds | 50 Mbps minimum speed guarantee
- Sky Ultrafast broadband - £29 per month | Up to 152 Mbps download speeds | Up to 28 Mbps upload speeds | 100 Mbps minimum speed guarantee
- Sky Gigafast broadband - £42 per month | Up to 930 Mbps download speeds | Up to 100 Mbps upload speeds | 600 Mbps minimum speed guarantee | £110 retail voucher included
Why has Sky created a map in Fortnite?
In its quest to become the go-to broadband provider for gamers, Sky Broadband has created the Sky City map within Fortnite for players to enjoy. This map is there to not only test your skills with a controller, but also demonstrate the improved connection you receive with Sky Full Fibre compared to its traditional Fibre plans, which Sky claims to be over 25x faster.
How do I access the Sky City Fortnite map?
To enter Sky City and battle your friends in Sky's custom made map, all you need to do is use the map code 9674-9752-3343. This will allow you to jump directly into games using the map and enjoy the collaboration in full.
This is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games.
Rob is the Mobile and Broadband Deals Editor for TechRadar. Coming from years of experience working with phones on shop floors and giving customers the best deals on their tech, Rob is the dream adviser for readers looking to save money on top mobiles, accessories and broadband no matter what their needs are. Whether it's helpful information and expertise, niche benefits, or simply finding the best value for money, Rob has the know-how to guide you in the right direction towards your next tech endeavour. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.