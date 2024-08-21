Internet gaming enters Sky City with the latest Sky Broadband deals

If you need to pump up your internet speeds for gaming, you're in luck. Whether you're like me and enjoy kicking back with old-school shooters such as Call of Duty, or enjoy the new age of battle royale games like Fortnite more, if there's one thing we all hate, it's a dodgy connection.

Whether it's the laggy Discord call with your teammates, or the ping spike at the crucial moment of your duel, poor internet can really cramp your killstreak. Luckily, Sky Broadband has taken it upon itself to attempt to become the go-to solution to your gaming needs, and even created a map inside Fortnite to do this.

Sky Broadband's latest offers bring you speeds up to 900 Mbps, all for under £45 per month. Plus, you can access Sky's Wall to Wall WiFi Guarantee, Sky Talk upgrades, and even ways to ensure you always have the best connection possible with Sky Broadband Boost options.

My top Sky Broadband deal pick

Sky Broadband Ultrafast Plus - £32 per month

Up to 515 Mbps download speeds | Up to 60 Mbps upload speeds | 400 Mbps minimum speed guarantee Packing high-speed broadband, house-wide coverage, and impressive upload capabilities into one high-value package. This broadband package from Sky Broadband is perfect for larger households looking to secure a lag-less gaming fix. What's more, Sky is offering a £70 gift card when you take out this plan. This gift card can be used across retailers such as M&S, John Lewis, Curry's, Tesco, and Sainsbury's. Hurry, this offer expires on Thursday, August 22. For Sky’s full T&Cs, please refer to Sky.com.

Other Sky Broadband offers to consider

Why has Sky created a map in Fortnite? In its quest to become the go-to broadband provider for gamers, Sky Broadband has created the Sky City map within Fortnite for players to enjoy. This map is there to not only test your skills with a controller, but also demonstrate the improved connection you receive with Sky Full Fibre compared to its traditional Fibre plans, which Sky claims to be over 25x faster.