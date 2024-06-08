Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, June 9 (game #867)

Quordle is the game that takes the Wordle concept and multiplies it by four. And if you want a further challenge, there's the daily sequence version, which does the same but in a slightly different way.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #867) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #867) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #867) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #867) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #867) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • A • T • T • C

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #867) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #867, are…

ABIDE

TERRA

THUMP

CLUNG

Some nice words in today's Quordle. THUMP is a favorite of mine; it has a pleasing onomatopoeic quality thanks to the soft MP at the end. CLUNG is a much harder sound, with the CL and the NG competing for prominence. I like saying both. I didn't like solving CLUNG quite so much; I lost a guess on CLUNK first, but that was the only real challenge for me here, with my starter words giving me a good start on all four words.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #867) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #867, are…

FOCAL

DISCO

SPORE

LEMON

