NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, June 9 (game #364)

The weekend comes to an end with another Connections puzzle. This one is rather approachable, but that doesn't necessarily make it easy for everyone. If you need help, you'll find some hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #364) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SALTY

PEPPER

BAKED

CAKE

SPRINKLE

ONION

BITTER

EARTH

SWEET

SCATTER

COUCH

UPSET

HOT

PLYWOOD

SORE

STREW

NYT Connections today (game #364) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: What are your emotions?

What are your emotions? Green: Dotted about

Dotted about Blue: Strata

Strata Purple: Chips!

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #364) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FEELING SOME TYPE OF WAY

GREEN: THROW HERE AND THERE

BLUE: ___ POTATO

PURPLE: THINGS WITH LAYERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #364) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #364, are…

YELLOW: FEELING SOME TYPE OF WAY BITTER, SALTY, SORE, UPSET

BITTER, SALTY, SORE, UPSET GREEN: THROW HERE AND THERE PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE, STREW

PEPPER, SCATTER, SPRINKLE, STREW BLUE: ___ POTATO BAKED, COUCH, HOT, SWEET

BAKED, COUCH, HOT, SWEET PURPLE: THINGS WITH LAYERS CAKE, EARTH, ONION, PLYWOOD

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

One thing I like about Connections is the way the NYT's fiendish puzzle-setters attempt to trip you up by throwing in red herrings. Case in point: it would be very easy to see BITTER, SWEET and SALTY, three of the five basic tastes (with sour and umami), and to assume they make up three-quarters of one group. But what would the fourth be? Maybe HOT? But no, that's some clever subterfuge by the NYT, because those words are not part of one group.

Once I'd decided not to go down that route, I thought about SCATTER and SPRINKLE, which can mean a similar thing. STREW fit too – and though I had been thinking that PEPPER might be part of a food-related group with ONION or CAKE, I realized that it would also fit there. One down.

Returning to BITTER and SALTY, SORE and UPSET could be joined to make the yellow group. The third group, _POTATO, was now obvious and though I didn't know what connection was with the purple words, I was once again able to solve it by default.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

