NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, June 9 (game #98)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
For the second day in a row I'm a little frustrated by Strands. You can decide for yourself whether you agree with my take, but it may well be one of those games where a hint helps.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #98) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Way to grow!
NYT Strands today (game #98) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• RATE
• WAVE
• PACE
• SEAR
• SIDE
• RACE
NYT Strands today (game #98) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• You'll need green fingers too
NYT Strands today (game #98) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First: left, 4th row
• Last: right, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #98) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #98, are…
- SEEDS
- WATER
- SUNLIGHT
- EARTH
- SPACE
- LOVE
- PROTECTION
- SPANGRAM: GARDEN
- My rating: Frustrating
- My score: One hint
Creating a Strands puzzle must be difficult. I don't know how it's done – even once you come up with the answers, the challenge of fitting them all into the grid, in a way in which they tessellate and where the letters can't be used in a different way, must be a real head-scratcher. Probably harder than solving it, to be honest!
I say all that to mitigate the fact that I really don't think this Strands puzzle works. It's not the first time I've felt that way, either. Strands is regularly great, but sometimes it just doesn't hit the mark. The game's instructions state that the spangram "describes the puzzle’s theme". The theme clue today, meanwhile, was "Way to grow!" So what is the theme? Is it the verb 'garden', as in to do some gardening? That's the closest fit, but the answers – including LOVE and PROTECTION – don't really work then. Does it really require LOVE to garden? Someone who does it for a job doesn't necessarily put LOVE into it. And SPACE? You can just about justify them all, but it's a stretch. It's one of those puzzles where at the end you're left grimacing at how it had to be forced in, rather than smiling at the smart way it was done and accepting that yes, they bested you today – or at least got you thinking, as opposed to guessing random words.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Maybe this is all sour grapes from me, because I needed one hint to find LOVE, but I suspect I won't be the only one feeling a little unsatisfied today.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 8 June, game #97)
- BEACH
- CAMP
- POPSICLE
- CARNIVAL
- LEMONADE
- HOPSCOTCH
- SPANGRAM: SUMMER
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).