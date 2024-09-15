Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, September 16 (game #966)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now nearly 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #966) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #966) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #966) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #966) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #966) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • R • S • F • U

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #966) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #966, are…

ROUGE

SWAMP

FUGUE

UNDUE

You'll have found today's Quordle to be a lot easier if you included a U in an early guess – because there are five of them in this game, including two in FUGUE and UNDUE. In fact, it's a vowel-heavy Quordle in general: 10 of the 20 letters are A, E, O or U (there are no 'I's today), so assuming you did the sensible thing and played all of them early on you'll have been fine.

Or at least you should have been – because the letters aside it's not necessarily easy. FUGUE is an uncommon word, there are a couple of repeated letters on the board and ROUGE could have been ROGUE just as easily. A real mixed bag.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #966) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #966, are…

PHONY

SWELL

BIRCH

MOIST

