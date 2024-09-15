NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, September 16 (game #197)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #197) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What a stud!

NYT Strands today (game #197) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LONE

BORN

SCAR

SCAN

PING

MEET

NYT Strands today (game #197) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Skin adornments

NYT Strands today (game #197) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #197) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #197, are…

CHEEK

NOSE

EARLOBE

EYEBROW

SEPTUM

NAVEL

TONGUE

SPANGRAM: PIERCING

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Another day, another easy Strands puzzle. Come on, NYT – give us something tougher! Admittedly, the theme clue of 'What a stud!' left things open, and maybe I'd have struggled a little more if I hadn't uncovered CHEEK by accident when hunting for words. But once I had that it was clear what I needed to do. Completing it was then a simple matter of searching the word grid for parts of the body. Easy.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

