NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, September 16 (game #463)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #463) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CACTUS

BOTTLE

MUSHROOM

CHEESE

SUPREME

GRADUATE

HEDGEHOG

PINEAPPLE

CORN

SALARY

PAP

PRINCIPAL

CHIEF

MACE

PREMIER

MUSH

NYT Connections today (game #463) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Most important

Most important Green: Has pointy bits

Has pointy bits Blue: Will have you crying your eyes out

Will have you crying your eyes out Purple: They all have a top to them?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #463) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FOREMOST

GREEN: SPIKY THINGS

BLUE: OVERLY SENTIMENTAL WORK

PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE CAPPED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #463) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #463, are…

YELLOW: FOREMOST CHIEF, PREMIER, PRINCIPAL, SUPREME

CHIEF, PREMIER, PRINCIPAL, SUPREME GREEN: SPIKY THINGS CACTUS, HEDGEHOG, MACE, PINEAPPLE

CACTUS, HEDGEHOG, MACE, PINEAPPLE BLUE: OVERLY SENTIMENTAL WORK CHEESE, CORN, MUSH, PAP

CHEESE, CORN, MUSH, PAP PURPLE: THINGS THAT ARE CAPPED BOTTLE, GRADUATE, MUSHROOM, SALARY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I'm a big fan of two of today's Connections groups. I love green, SPIKY THINGS, partly because HEDGEHOGs are just great, right? But also because I like the idea of a hedgehog being in a group with a MACE, a CACTUS and a PINEAPPLE. It amuses me for some reason.

Meanwhile, purple – which I didn't solve except by default – is a clever one, challenging players to work out that these are all THINGS THAT ARE CAPPED. I'm glad that I didn't need to work that one out myself.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 15 September, game #462)

YELLOW: RESIDE DWELL, INHABIT, LIVE, STAY

DWELL, INHABIT, LIVE, STAY GREEN: DECREASE DECLINE, DROP, DWINDLE, EBB

DECLINE, DROP, DWINDLE, EBB BLUE: DOOFUS CLOWN, DWEEB, SAP, TURKEY

CLOWN, DWEEB, SAP, TURKEY PURPLE: MEMBER OF A SEPTET DWARF, SEA, SIN, WONDER