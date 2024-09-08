NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, September 9 (game #190)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #190) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Go play outside!

NYT Strands today (game #190) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MAIN

CENT

SHOW

HOLE

QUEST

SHOE

NYT Strands today (game #190) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Just add grass

NYT Strands today (game #190) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 6th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #190) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #190, are…

BOCCE

CROQUET

CORNHOLE

HORSESHOES

BADMINTON

SPANGRAM: LAWNGAMES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

Is it just me or was this a really random selection of LAWNGAMES, as the spangram would have it? I've never heard of BOCCE, but I now gather it is similar to bowls or boules… and absolutely doesn't have to be (and often isn't) played on a lawn. BADMINTON is an Olympic sport that is often played on a hard court or indoors. CORNHOLE and HORSESHOES probably fit the bill, as does CROQUET, but it's all a bit odd. Of course I could be missing something; I'm not an expert and maybe there is some kind of official designation for what is a lawn game and what isn't. Who knows…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, I had to solve this one mostly by trial and error, which never makes for the most enjoyable of Strands experience. Hopefully tomorrow will be more satisfying.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 8 September, game #189)

LILAC

MAUVE

MAGENTA

VIOLET

PLUM

LAVENDER

ORCHID

SPANGRAM: PURPLES