NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, September 9 (game #456)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #456) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COACH

FLUSH

NONSTOP

FLIGHT

SOLID

PLATTER

FULL HOUSE

GLOW

BURN

STRAIGHT

SAMPLER

BLOSSOM

COMMUNITY

TASTING

CONSECUTIVE

BLUSH

NYT Connections today (game #456) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Facial color change

Facial color change Green: Keep going with no break

Keep going with no break Blue: Menus

Menus Purple: Funny situations

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #456) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GET RED IN THE FACE

GREEN: CONTINUOUS

BLUE: FLAVOR ASSORTMENT

PURPLE: SITCOMS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #456) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #456, are…

YELLOW: GET RED IN THE FACE BLUSH, BURN, FLUSH, GLOW

BLUSH, BURN, FLUSH, GLOW GREEN: CONTINUOUS CONSECUTIVE, NONSTOP, SOLID, STRAIGHT

CONSECUTIVE, NONSTOP, SOLID, STRAIGHT BLUE: FLAVOR ASSORTMENT FLIGHT, PLATTER, SAMPLER, TASTING

FLIGHT, PLATTER, SAMPLER, TASTING PURPLE: SITCOMS BLOSSOM, COACH, COMMUNITY, FULL HOUSE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

Luck is always likely to be a factor in Connections, because unless you are incredibly well read you're unlikely to always know every answer in every category. Today, for instance, I could see that PLATTER, SAMPLER and TASTING were all types of menu, but had no idea what the fourth one was. But looking at the remaining possibilities, I went with FLIGHT on a hunch and that proved to be correct to give me the blue FLAVOR ASSORTMENT group. I have no idea what 'FLIGHT' refers to here, but it didn't matter – because I got it right anyway.

My task was made easier, admittedly, by the fact that yellow (GET RED IN THE FACE) and purple (SITCOMS) were both pretty easy today. With hindsight, so was green (CONTINUOUS), but sometimes these things aren't obvious until after the fact.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 8 September, game #455)

YELLOW: VERBS IN A CAKE RECIPE BAKE, BEAT, FROST, PREHEAT

BAKE, BEAT, FROST, PREHEAT GREEN: WHAT A HEART DOES WHEN EXCITED POUND, PUMP, RACE, THROB

POUND, PUMP, RACE, THROB BLUE: ECCLESIASTICAL TITLES BISHOP, PASTOR, POPE, PRIOR

BISHOP, PASTOR, POPE, PRIOR PURPLE: ___ BOYS BAD, BEACH, HARDY, PET SHOP