NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, September 5 (game #186)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #186) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Going underground

NYT Strands today (game #186) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PUNT

BRUNT

GATE

TAROT

LETTER

PRUNE

NYT Strands today (game #186) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Dig them up

NYT Strands today (game #186) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 7th row Last: left, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #186) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #186, are…

POTATO

TURNIP

BEET

TARO

RUTABAGA

JICAMA

SPANGRAM: ROOTVEGETABLES

My rating: Difficult

Difficult My score: 1 hint

I love root vegetables, but I will confess that I have never heard of JICAMA, have only vaguely heard of TARO, know RUTABAGA by its more common (outside of North America) name of swede and know BEET by its more common (in the UK at least) name of BEETROOT. In summary… I found this one to be pretty tough!

JICAMA was the only one I actually needed a hint for, because the combination of the theme clue and my stumbling upon POTATO by accident was enough for me to get started. TURNIP was an obvious one, and I know enough about BEETs thank to the US Office (thanks, Dwight!) to guess that one.

I then got the spangram, which gave me TARO by default (and with a little trial and error). That just left JICAMA and RUTABAGA; I used a hint, which gave me JICAMA, and solved that after trying multiple combinations of letters until one proved to be correct. RUTABAGA needed a similar approach; swede would have been much easier, frankly…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

