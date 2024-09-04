NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, September 5 (game #452)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #452) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BASH

BAG

COLOR

SACK

RECEPTION

BLOWOUT

LAND

PAN

CUT

BLAST

YARD

SCORE

SLAM

SNAG

TRIM

ATTEMPT

NYT Connections today (game #452) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Things done to hair

Things done to hair Green: Disapprove verbally

Disapprove verbally Blue: Acquire

Acquire Purple: Gridiron data

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #452) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HAIR SALON OFFERINGS

GREEN: CRITICIZE

BLUE: OBTAIN

PURPLE: MEASURED IN FOOTBALL STATS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #452) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #452, are…

YELLOW: HAIR SALON OFFERINGS BLOWOUT, COLOR, CUT, TRIM

BLOWOUT, COLOR, CUT, TRIM GREEN: CRITICIZE BASH, BLAST, PAN, SLAM

BASH, BLAST, PAN, SLAM BLUE: OBTAIN BAG, LAND, SCORE, SNAG

BAG, LAND, SCORE, SNAG PURPLE: MEASURED IN FOOTBALL STATS ATTEMPT, RECEPTION, SACK, YARD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

You know how you get the five stages of grief? I'm going through something similar with Connections. First, enjoyment at finding a new game to play each day, then satisfaction as I grappled with it, mostly winning, sometimes losing. That was followed by bewilderment as I began losing regularly, then self-loathing as I decided I was just too stupid to win each day. And now? Now I've reached boredom: it's simply no fun to play each day.

Connections appears to have almost no balance to it. Some days are impossibly hard, others are incredibly easy. Within a game, a 'blue' group – supposedly the second toughest – can be a lot more simple to solve than an 'easy' yellow one. There are words that nobody could be expected to know, sometimes – or to know that they can be used in a particular context, at least. And there is a huge geographical bias that puts anyone outside of the US at a massive disadvantage. And that last factor in particular costs me a guess or two nearly every single day.

It is, simply, nowhere near as enjoyable as Wordle or even Strands. Playing it is randomly stressful and regularly unsatisfactory.

Today, there's a group about football (yawn; I guess we'll get baseball tomorrow right?) and one about hair salons that features the word BLOWOUT, a term I've never heard in that context. I solved one group (the blue 'obtain' one) but couldn't make anything from the remaining 12 words and effectively gave up and guessed randomly until I lost.

Maybe I should have solved one of the others; maybe I should be better read, or I should take more time over it. But today at least, I didn't look at the answers and think 'Oh, you idiot Marc, you should have solved that.' Instead, I just shrugged and moved on with my day – which is presumably not the attitude that the NYT is seeking here.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

YELLOW: VERY SMALL AMOUNT HINT, SHRED, TOUCH, TRACE

HINT, SHRED, TOUCH, TRACE GREEN: PUPPY PURCHASES BED, BOWL, COLLAR, CRATE

BED, BOWL, COLLAR, CRATE BLUE: HELP PUT ON A PARTY CATER, HOST, PLAN, THROW

CATER, HOST, PLAN, THROW PURPLE: SYMBOLS ON A KEYBOARD BRACE, CARET, HASH, STAR