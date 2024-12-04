NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, December 4 (game #276)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #276) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I now pronounce you ...

NYT Strands today (game #276) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RAIL

TRADE

DATE

GRAIL

RAVE

FLEX

NYT Strands today (game #276) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Where's that accent from?

NYT Strands today (game #276) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 4th column Last: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #276) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #276, are…

GRAVE

ACUTE

TILDE

UMLAUT

CEDILLA

CIRCUMFLEX

SPANGRAM: DIACRITICS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

Hi, Johnny here, taking over Strands duties from Marc (who'll still be looking after the daily Wordle today page, if that's also on your reading list).

Let's be honest, who didn't immediately think of weddings when they saw today's theme?

After a couple of hints, it became apparent that we were instead looking for the words for the dots, accents, and squiggles placed over letters to indicate how they should be pronounced – something which in our age of texting and group chats is vanishing – in English-speaking countries instead.

Unless, of course, you are a fan of heavy metal, where an UMLAUT is near-obligatory, whether it is required or not. Blue Öyster Cult were the first rock band to use this particular DIACRITIC, and they did so purely because they thought it looked good and added an air of the occult.

The use of unnecessary umlauts does lead to confusion, though. Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil told Vanity Fair that they put umlauts in their name after drinking Löwenbräu but had no idea what it meant until they toured Germany many years later and were puzzled to hear the crowd chanting, "Mutley Cruh! Mutley Cruh!"

Vince's opinions on the cedilla are unknown.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

