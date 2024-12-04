NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, December 4 (game #542)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #542) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PAN

PINE TREE

LEAD

CANDLE

COMPASS

LOOFAH

TURNTABLE

SHEPHERD

ATLAS

TOILETRIES

ECHO

GUIDE

SEWING KIT

HELEN

DIRECT

JOHNSON

NYT Connections today (game #542) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Follow

Follow Green: Get the point

Get the point Blue: Ancient figures

Ancient figures Purple: Bathroom slang

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #542) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STEER

GREEN: THINGS WITH NEEDLE/S

BLUE: FIGURES IN GREEK MYTH

PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR LAVATORY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #542) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #542, are…

YELLOW: STEER DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, SHEPHERD

DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, SHEPHERD GREEN: THINGS WITH NEEDLE/S COMPASS, PINE TREE, SEWING KIT, TURNTABLE

COMPASS, PINE TREE, SEWING KIT, TURNTABLE BLUE: FIGURES IN GREEK MYTH ATLAS, ECHO, HELEN, PAN

ATLAS, ECHO, HELEN, PAN PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR LAVATORY CANDLE, JOHNSON, LOOFAH, TOILETRIES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

Hi, Johnny here, taking over Connections duties from Marc for a little while (he'll be back occasionally, I'm sure – and he's still looking after the daily Wordle today page, don't worry about that!).

Being a very easily LEAD person the Yellow group appeared before my eyes instantly. The same could not be said about the rest of today’s words, which – as is very often the case at close to midnight – appeared to be a random jumble of letters.

I attempted a second group that seemed to be about getting somewhere using very ancient tech – COMPASS, CANDLE, ATLAS and err ECHO which is nature’s GPS (if you’re in a cave or Alpine valley with someone who can yodel).

Getting this one wrong I used up another mistake guessing that CANDLE, SEWING KIT, LOOFAH, TOILETRIES were all presents you’d buy your Grandmother.

Then sense took hold and grasping at some threadbare knowledge of Greek mythology I bundled together ATLAS, HELEN and PAN and took a gamble on ECHO. This made finding THINGS WITH NEEDLE/S to be much easier, after which the final four revealed themselves, making me feel slightly defeated. Oh, dear Connections, you destroyer of souls...

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 3 December, game #541)

YELLOW: SOPRANOS CARMELA, JUNIOR, MEADOW, TONY

CARMELA, JUNIOR, MEADOW, TONY GREEN: FAMILIAL NICKNAMES CUZ, GRAMMY, MUMMY, POP

CUZ, GRAMMY, MUMMY, POP BLUE: “SESAME STREET” CHARACTERS COOKIE, COUNT, OSCAR, SNUFFY

COOKIE, COUNT, OSCAR, SNUFFY PURPLE: NAMES THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS CECE, EDIE, EMMY, KATIE