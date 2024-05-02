NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, May 3 (game #61)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
It's time for another daily dose of the NYT's Strands, the new(ish) word game that tasks you with finding the themed answers within a grid of letters. Yes, it can be tricky at times – but we all love a challenge, right? And if not, you can scroll down for some hints and the answers.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #61) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… A shade envious?
NYT Strands today (game #61) - hint #2 - clue words
What are some good clue words today?
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
• POSIT
• LOVE
• TICKLE
• JUICE
• STAND
• RUNG
NYT Strands today (game #61) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Eat them up to stay healthy
NYT Strands today (game #61) - hint #4 - spangram position
Where does today's spangram start and end?
• Start: left, 6th row
• End: right, 5nd row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #61) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #61, are…
- JUNGLE
- PISTACHIO
- FOREST
- OLIVE
- ARTICHOKE
- EMERALD
- SPANGRAM: GREENS
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
This was a nice straightforward Strands game to end the working week (for me at least). The theme clue gave the game away really – the combination of 'shade' and 'envious' immediately suggested 'green' to me, so I looked for that and found the spangram right away. With the board now divided in two, the permutations for each letter were reduced, and it was a simple job to find PISTACHIO and JUNGLE at the bottom, FOREST and EMERALD at the top.
OLIVE took me a while for some reason, and I don't know if ARTICHOKE would even have occurred to me if the board hadn't been so filled in by the time I got to it, but overall this was easy pickings.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 2 May, game #60)
- CLOWNFISH
- SKUNK
- CHIPMUNK
- TIGER
- BUMBLEBEE
- ZEBRA
- SPANGRAM: STRIPED
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).