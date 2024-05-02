NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, May 3 (game #61)

It's time for another daily dose of the NYT's Strands, the new(ish) word game that tasks you with finding the themed answers within a grid of letters. Yes, it can be tricky at times – but we all love a challenge, right? And if not, you can scroll down for some hints and the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #61) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… A shade envious?

NYT Strands today (game #61) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • POSIT • LOVE • TICKLE • JUICE • STAND • RUNG

NYT Strands today (game #61) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Eat them up to stay healthy

NYT Strands today (game #61) - hint #4 - spangram position

Where does today's spangram start and end? • Start: left, 6th row • End: right, 5nd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #61) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #61, are…

JUNGLE

PISTACHIO

FOREST

OLIVE

ARTICHOKE

EMERALD

SPANGRAM: GREENS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was a nice straightforward Strands game to end the working week (for me at least). The theme clue gave the game away really – the combination of 'shade' and 'envious' immediately suggested 'green' to me, so I looked for that and found the spangram right away. With the board now divided in two, the permutations for each letter were reduced, and it was a simple job to find PISTACHIO and JUNGLE at the bottom, FOREST and EMERALD at the top.

OLIVE took me a while for some reason, and I don't know if ARTICHOKE would even have occurred to me if the board hadn't been so filled in by the time I got to it, but overall this was easy pickings.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 2 May, game #60)

CLOWNFISH

SKUNK

CHIPMUNK

TIGER

BUMBLEBEE

ZEBRA

SPANGRAM: STRIPED