NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, December 3 (game #275)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #275) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Lead the way

NYT Strands today (game #275) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HEAD

LIFT

GIFT

SANE

SHARE

FLIT

NYT Strands today (game #275) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Shine a light

NYT Strands today (game #275) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: bottom, 4th row Last: top, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #275) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #275, are…

CANDLE

LANTERN

TORCH

HEADLAMP

FLASHLIGHT

SPANGRAM: ILLUMINATION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was a remarkably straightforward Strands puzzle after a few more complicated entries. The theme is simply ILLUMINATION, and the answers are all types of lighting: HEADLAMP, TORCH, LANTERN, CANDLE etc. I found CANDLE first, and coupled with the theme clue of lead the way that conjured up images (for some reason) of Ebenezer Scrooge stalking through the Victorian night, which led me to LANTERN and TORCH. I had to think a little more modern for the final two, but overall this was an easy one.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 2 December, game #274)

TAXMAN

HELP

YESTERDAY

BLACKBIRD

REVOLUTION

SPANGRAM: SONGTITLES