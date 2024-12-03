NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, December 3 (game #541)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #541) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COOKIE

EMMY

GRAMMY

KATIE

JUNIOR

OSCAR

TONY

POP

CECE

MUMMY

COUNT

MEADOW

SNUFFY

CUZ

CARMELA

EDIE

NYT Connections today (game #541) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Don't mess with this family

Don't mess with this family Green: What's up bro?

What's up bro? Blue: Where's Elmo?

Where's Elmo? Purple: Evie could be another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #541) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SOPRANOS

GREEN: FAMILIAL NICKNAMES

BLUE: “SESAME STREET” CHARACTERS

PURPLE: NAMES THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #541) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #541, are…

YELLOW: SOPRANOS CARMELA, JUNIOR, MEADOW, TONY

CARMELA, JUNIOR, MEADOW, TONY GREEN: FAMILIAL NICKNAMES CUZ, GRAMMY, MUMMY, POP

CUZ, GRAMMY, MUMMY, POP BLUE: “SESAME STREET” CHARACTERS COOKIE, COUNT, OSCAR, SNUFFY

COOKIE, COUNT, OSCAR, SNUFFY PURPLE: NAMES THAT SOUND LIKE TWO LETTERS CECE, EDIE, EMMY, KATIE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

There was simply too many red herrings in today's Connections and I ended up losing a streak which hadn't really been going all that long anyway.

The problems were many: I messed up with the yellow SOPRANOS group, despite loving that show, by initially having EDIE in there, thinking of the actress who plays CARMELA, and left out MEADOW instead. Then I lost another two more on an assumption that OSCAR, GRAMMY and EMMY were all awards shows, and that maybe there was another I didn't know; I guessed EDIE and SNUFFY but both were wrong so I moved on.

I then solved green – which wasn't too bad – before realizing that OSCAR, COUNT and COOKIE were all SESAME STREET CHARACTERS. Unfortunately it's a long time since I was a regular viewer (obviously!), so I didn't know that SNUFFY was the fourth. I probably should have guessed – I mean it sounds like a Sesame Street character, right? – but that's how it goes sometimes. Oh well.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 2 December, game #540)

YELLOW: ANNOUNCE BROADCAST, DECLARE, HERALD, TRUMPET

BROADCAST, DECLARE, HERALD, TRUMPET GREEN: THINGS INVOLVING MALLETS CARPENTRY, CROQUET, WHAC-A-MOLE, XYLOPHONE

CARPENTRY, CROQUET, WHAC-A-MOLE, XYLOPHONE BLUE: ICON EMBROIDERED ON A POLO SHIRT CROCODILE, LAUREL, POLO PLAYER, SWOOSH

CROCODILE, LAUREL, POLO PLAYER, SWOOSH PURPLE: ___ CLIP ALLIGATOR, HAIR, PAPER, VIDEO