NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, November 29 (game #271)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #271) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Give me a break

NYT Strands today (game #271) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DOLL

WIND

RATE

IRATE

NODE

WANT

NYT Strands today (game #271) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Busy doing nothing

NYT Strands today (game #271) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #271) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #271, are…

CHILL

RELAX

UNWIND

PAUSE

LOAF

LOUNGE

LUXURIATE

SPANGRAM: DOWNTIME

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

This was a harder Strands puzzle than many, and for that I give it praise. Nobody wants a game that's so easy it becomes formulaic, so kudos to the NYT team for this one, which needed a bit more thought than the type that merely involve naming objects in a particular group.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sure, the theme here – words for DOWNTIME – is no more complex than some of the others, but unless you're a walking thesaurus you'll have needed to get that old gray matter working in order to find them all. As it happens, I needed a hint halfway through; I simply ran out of synonyms after CHILL, RELAX, UNWIND and PAUSE. Once I had the spangram things got a lot easier, as is usually the case, and I finished a few minutes later so I could go and LUXURIATE or LOAF elsewhere…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 28 November, game #270)

TURKEY

POTATOES

GRAVY

CRANBERRIES

ROLLS

YAMS

SPANGRAM: LETSFEAST