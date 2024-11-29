NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, November 29 (game #537)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #537) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ENDEAVOR

CURB

NATIONAL

BOARDWALK

HERTZ

TWIN

MOLE

ENTERPRISE

SILICON

PROJECT

TIGER

VOLT

GAME

RAY

SECOND

VENTURE

NYT Connections today (game #537) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Thing being done

Thing being done Green: Ways of measuring

Ways of measuring Blue: A Giant would probably get this

A Giant would probably get this Purple: TRUE is another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #537) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: UNDERTAKING

GREEN: UNITS

BLUE: M.L.B. TEAM MEMBER

PURPLE: FIRST WORDS OF HBO SHOWS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #537) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #537, are…

YELLOW: UNDERTAKING ENDEAVOR, ENTERPRISE, PROJECT, VENTURE

ENDEAVOR, ENTERPRISE, PROJECT, VENTURE GREEN: UNITS HERTZ, MOLE, SECOND, VOLT

HERTZ, MOLE, SECOND, VOLT BLUE: M.L.B. TEAM MEMBER NATIONAL, RAY, TIGER, TWIN

NATIONAL, RAY, TIGER, TWIN PURPLE: FIRST WORDS OF HBO SHOWS BOARDWALK, CURB, GAME, SILICON

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

This was another of those games that hung on a knife-edge until I got very lucky with a guess and solved it with two attempts left. It had all started off well enough, with yellow (UNDERTAKING) and green (UNITS) both proving very easy. The latter, in particular, stood out to me right away thanks to the scientific nature of HERTZ and VOLT, although MOLE and SECOND were not quite so obvious.

After that, however, I got stuck. I simply could not see any kind of connection between the words. I searched in vain for even two words that could be linked and didn't find any. I lost two guesses playing fairly random groups then somehow got blue right on the third; it really was an entirely random guess and so incredibly fortunate. The connection, it turned out, was M.L.B. TEAM MEMBER, with NATIONAL, RAY, TIGER and TWIN, but I'd never have got that if not by luck. I've heard of the Yankees and that's about it! If Connections ever has a group about cricket (a far superior sport), though, I'll be all over it…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

