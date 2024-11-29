Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, November 29 (game #1040)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1040) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1040) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1040) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1040) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1040) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • J • D • D • G

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1040) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1040, are…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

JOIST

DROOL

DUSKY

GLIDE

Not too long ago we had FOIST as an answer in Quordle and it nearly cost me my streak (which at that stage was a non-streak anyway, as I'd failed the day before). Today I was left with the same -OIST challenge, and I'd like to report that I played much more sensibly. Unfortunately, I can't do that – because instead of attempting to narrow down the options from JOIST, FOIST and MOIST (the three left to me at that point) I gambled and played JOIST. I got lucky, but it could easily have been different. Don't do what I do!

JOIST aside there are no major problems, although DROOL – which could also have been DROLL – might catch out a few people. Hopefully you weren't among them.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1040) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1040, are…

CURSE

BOULE

MILKY

SCRAM

Quordle answers: The past 20