NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, January 29 (game #332)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #332) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Show of hands

NYT Strands today (game #332) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TRAM

SHOW

TIME

SLOPE

PUCK

FIRE

NYT Strands today (game #332) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Toy that comes with strings

NYT Strands today (game #332) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 6th column Last side: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #332) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #332, are…

SOCK

GLOVE

STICK

SHADOW

FINGER

MARIONETTE

SPANGRAM: PUPPET MASTER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

Another super-long Spangram snake – so long that even though I’d got all of the main words I still struggled to identify it.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This was one of those Strands puzzles where nothing made sense until it was done. When I saw the clue, and the first two words I got were SOCK and GLOVE, I initially thought we were looking for words connected with boxing.

It wasn’t until I sighted MARIONETTE – definitely no boxing connection there – that reality slowly began to dawn and hazy memories of Sesame Street surfaced in my mind’s eye.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday, 28 January, game #331)

CROP

REINS

SADDLE

HARNESS

BRIDLE

SPURS

SPANGRAM: HORSEBACK RIDING