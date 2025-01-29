NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Wednesday, January 29 (game #598)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #598) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

WICKED

GINGERBREAD

FULL

TALK

POSSESSED

VENOM

ALIEN

DROOL

HAUNTED

DREAM

SNORE

BORE

HAD

GLADIATOR

WHITE

HELD

NYT Connections today (game #598) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Kept

Kept GREEN: Bedtime habits

Bedtime habits BLUE: In theaters last year

In theaters last year PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “mouse”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #598) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: OWNED

GREEN: THINGS YOU MIGHT DO IN YOUR SLEEP

BLUE: MOVIE SERIES WITH 2024 RELEASES

PURPLE: ____ HOUSE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #598) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #598, are…

YELLOW: OWNED BORE, HAD, HELD, POSSESSED

BORE, HAD, HELD, POSSESSED GREEN: THINGS YOU MIGHT DO IN YOUR SLEEP DREAM, DROOL, SNORE, TALK

DREAM, DROOL, SNORE, TALK BLUE: MOVIE SERIES WITH 2024 RELEASES ALIEN, GLADIATOR, VENOM, WICKED

ALIEN, GLADIATOR, VENOM, WICKED PURPLE: ____ HOUSE FULL, GINGERBREAD, HAUNTED, WHITE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

After Monday’s SEEN IN “THE SHINING” category I momentarily convinced myself that there was a group of words today linked by another horror classic, The Exorcist maybe? – POSSESSED, WICKED, DROOL all seemed vaguely connected. But then I thought if Connections was doing that they’d at least have Priest and Vomit.

Having seen none of the MOVIE SERIES WITH 2024 RELEASES I bagged the Blue group by just thinking they all seemed linked somehow, before spying the HOUSE connection to FULL, GINGERBREAD, WHITE, and HAUNTED.

As for Yellow – I’m still annoyed about BORE and in the aftermath Merriam-Webster is not helping. Back to school for me.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

