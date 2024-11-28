NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, November 28 (game #270)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #270) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Thank goodness!

NYT Strands today (game #270) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SEAT

TRUE

BEER

SEER

STAR

LAST

NYT Strands today (game #270) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Chow down!

NYT Strands today (game #270) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #270) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #270, are…

TURKEY

POTATOES

GRAVY

CRANBERRIES

ROLLS

YAMS

SPANGRAM: LETSFEAST

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Happy Thanksgiving to those of you in the US! Today's Strands provides a nice contrast with Connections, another daily NYT puzzler; where that one uses Thanksgiving as a fiendish way to throw solvers off the scent, Strands plays it straight, merely asking people to find words associated with the holiday.

There's nothing wrong with that of course, but it's unlikely that it will ever provide a real challenge, and I do wonder if Strands has a long-term future. Anyway, even a Brit like me was able to solve this one, though I will admit that I had no idea ROLLS or YAMS were part of the Thanksgiving feast. But I knew enough to get started, and was able to find the others through trial and error with no mishaps.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 27 November, game #269)

FRONTIER

UNITED

VIRGIN

DELTA

SPIRIT

SOUTHWEST

SPANGRAM: AIRLINES