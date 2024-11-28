NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, November 28 (game #270)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
NYT Strands today (game #270) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Thank goodness!
NYT Strands today (game #270) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- SEAT
- TRUE
- BEER
- SEER
- STAR
- LAST
NYT Strands today (game #270) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Chow down!
NYT Strands today (game #270) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First: left, 5th row
Last: right, 4th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #270) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #270, are…
- TURKEY
- POTATOES
- GRAVY
- CRANBERRIES
- ROLLS
- YAMS
- SPANGRAM: LETSFEAST
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
Happy Thanksgiving to those of you in the US! Today's Strands provides a nice contrast with Connections, another daily NYT puzzler; where that one uses Thanksgiving as a fiendish way to throw solvers off the scent, Strands plays it straight, merely asking people to find words associated with the holiday.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
There's nothing wrong with that of course, but it's unlikely that it will ever provide a real challenge, and I do wonder if Strands has a long-term future. Anyway, even a Brit like me was able to solve this one, though I will admit that I had no idea ROLLS or YAMS were part of the Thanksgiving feast. But I knew enough to get started, and was able to find the others through trial and error with no mishaps.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 27 November, game #269)
- FRONTIER
- UNITED
- VIRGIN
- DELTA
- SPIRIT
- SOUTHWEST
- SPANGRAM: AIRLINES
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).