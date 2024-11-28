NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, November 28 (game #536)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #536) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

QUACK

GOBBLE

THANKS

GIVING

FAT

TACO

BOLT

PRAISE

SUPER

CREDIT

CON

DOWN

CHEAT

SCARF

FAKE

RECOGNITION

NYT Connections today (game #536) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Well done!

Well done! Green: Not what they seem

Not what they seem Blue: Devour

Devour Purple: Black [weekday]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #536) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: APPRECIATION

GREEN: FRAUDSTER

BLUE: EAT VORACIOUSLY

PURPLE: ___ TUESDAY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #536) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #536, are…

YELLOW: APPRECIATION CREDIT, PRAISE, RECOGNITION, THANKS

CREDIT, PRAISE, RECOGNITION, THANKS GREEN: FRAUDSTER CHEAT, CON, FAKE, QUACK

CHEAT, CON, FAKE, QUACK BLUE: EAT VORACIOUSLY BOLT, DOWN, GOBBLE, SCARF

BOLT, DOWN, GOBBLE, SCARF PURPLE: ___ TUESDAY FAT, GIVING, SUPER, TACO

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Happy Thanksgiving to those of you in the US! And er, happy Black Friday Eve to everyone else. Inevitably, the NYT threw in some misdirection on the grid today, placing QUACK, GOBBLE, THANKS and GIVING as the first four words on the top row.

But of course this was a red herring. QUACK went with CHEAT, CON and FAKE for the green group (FRAUDSTER), while GOBBLE was grouped with BOLT, DOWN and SCARF for the timely EAT VORACIOUSLY (blue).

Yellow, as is usually the case, was simpler still – APPRECIATION was simply a bunch of synonyms including the aforementioned THANKS, which meant I didn't need to solve the hardest purple group. This included GIVING, which formed a group of the blank kind with FAT, SUPER and TACO. The connection was apparently ___ TUESDAY, but given that SUPER TUESDAY was the only one of the four I've heard of, there was no way I was ever going to get that.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

