NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, November 26 (game #268)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #268) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Open-and-shut case

NYT Strands today (game #268) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BEAR

SEAL

REAR

HALF

BOSS

BAKE

NYT Strands today (game #268) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • On-the-go storage

NYT Strands today (game #268) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #268) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #268, are…

TOTE

BARREL

MESSENGER

BUCKET

DUFFEL

CROSSBODY

SPANGRAM: HANDBAGS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

Full disclosure: I am not an expert in HANDBAGS and struggled to solve today's game, let alone write about it. So don't expect too much in the way of entertaining or enlightening insight here (not that you necessarily get that on any day).

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So yes, HANDBAGS. Those things you carry stuff around in. Apparently BARREL and BUCKET and DUFFEL and CROSSBODY are all examples, but I didn't know that until now. TOTE and MESSENGER too, but I thought of them more as bags in general, rather than handbags. I accept that I was wrong about this. I solved it by using two hints, then looking for random words, rather than knowing they might be answers. It took a while and was tedious and I'm glad the whole ordeal is over now. If, however, you do know about handbags then I suspect it was a lot more fun. This is all very much my failing, rather than the game's (on this occasion).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 25 November, game #267)

DATE

MONTH

HOLIDAY

YEAR

EVENT

WEEK

APPOINTMENT

SPANGRAM: CALENDAR