Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, November 26 (game #1037)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1037) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1037) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1037) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1037) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1037) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • P • F • H • W

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1037) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1037, are…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PRIED

FAINT

HURRY

WOOER

There are three things that you need to know about today's game. One, I lost. Again. Two, that was my own fault to a large extent, the result of a really stupid mistake, then a poor strategic decision. And three – I'm delighted about it all, because it's a great story (well, to an extent; it's not Catch-22).

That's because the answer I lost on, WOOER, is my nemesis; the only answer I ever failed on Wordle's first 1250-odd games. I'd played it via the original Wordle archive some time after the game launched (and before the NYT unceremoniously shut it down) and was defeated by its combination of being an ER word, having a repeated letter, containing a very unusual format with three vowels in a row, and it being a slightly ridiculous word that people generally don't use in real life.

I think I would have failed it again even if I hadn't have messed up my fourth guess, going for PRIDE when it couldn't be the answer (it was PRIED), but we'll never know. Instead, I'll have to accept another Quordle loss, and another loss to WOOER.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1037) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1037, are…

GECKO

ROUSE

NOBLY

AFTER

Quordle answers: The past 20