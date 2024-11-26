NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, November 26 (game #534)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #534) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLAZA

OVERLOOK

BONUS

DISCOUNT

CLUB

PROMOTION

RITZ

ANIMAL

RAISE

TURTLE

GOLDFISH

FORGET

PUG

IGNORE

EQUITY

ELOISE

NYT Connections today (game #534) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Better than being fired

Better than being fired Green: Don't think about

Don't think about Blue: Types of thin, baked food

Types of thin, baked food Purple: Appear in a classic book

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #534) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GOOD THINGS TO GET AT WORK

GREEN: DISREGARD

BLUE: KINDS OF CRACKERS

PURPLE: FEATURED IN “ELOISE”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #534) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #534, are…

YELLOW: GOOD THINGS TO GET AT WORK BONUS, EQUITY, PROMOTION, RAISE

BONUS, EQUITY, PROMOTION, RAISE GREEN: DISREGARD DISCOUNT, FORGET, IGNORE, OVERLOOK

DISCOUNT, FORGET, IGNORE, OVERLOOK BLUE: KINDS OF CRACKERS ANIMAL, CLUB, GOLDFISH, RITZ

ANIMAL, CLUB, GOLDFISH, RITZ PURPLE: FEATURED IN “ELOISE” ELOISE, PLAZA, PUG, TURTLE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Before I started writing this today I had no idea who or what ELOISE was. Nothing at all about it had ever crossed my cultural path, to the extent that when the answer popped up it wasn't one of those 'Oh, of course' moments, or even an 'Oh, I've vaguely heard of that' situations, but purely one of 'Er, what's that'. I know now that it was a 1950s illustrated book, but I'm completely baffled as to why it's an answer here. It doesn't even appear to be that famous – the entire first page of Google is about a song with that name or a 2007 movie. I can only imagine that it was a favorite of the NYT puzzle setters. Very strange.

Anyway, that was purple, and the good news for me was that it didn't impact my game at all, because I was able to solve the three easier groups instead. I did them in order of difficulty, starting with yellow (GOOD THINGS TO GET AT WORK) and green (DISREGARD), both of which were very simple, before (inevitably) getting stuck on the final groups. Eventually I put RITZ and GOLDFISH together as KINDS OF CRACKERS, and though I wasn't certain about CLUB or ANIMAL I had a hunch that they were right – a hunch of the kind I didn't get about ELOISE, because it had simply never fired a single one of my neurons at any point in the past. But now it has, so I guess that's a positive thing.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 25 November, game #533)

YELLOW: ATTAIN EARN, LAND, SCORE, WIN

EARN, LAND, SCORE, WIN GREEN: LARGE GROUP CROWD, FLOCK, HOST, SEA

CROWD, FLOCK, HOST, SEA BLUE: PARTS OF A SHIP ANCHOR, BOW, BRIDGE, DECK

ANCHOR, BOW, BRIDGE, DECK PURPLE: ASSOCIATED PRINCIPLES IN CHINESE PHILOSOPHY EXPANSIVE, LIGHT, MASCULINE, YANG