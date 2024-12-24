NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, December 24 (game #296)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #296) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Who on earth ...?

NYT Strands today (game #296) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

INTERN

NINE

HEALER

CRIME

RARE

VINE

NYT Strands today (game #296) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Earthy ID

NYT Strands today (game #296) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #296) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #296, are…

BROOK

HOLLY

RIVER

CLEMENTINE

LAUREL

WILLOW

SPANGERAM: NATURE NAMES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Even after completing today’s Strands it took me a while to understand what was meant by NATURE NAMES – then BROOK Shields, HOLLY Hunter, WILLOW Johnson, and RIVER Phoenix popped into my mind.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I was hard-pressed to think of anyone famous called CLEMENTINE or LAUREL, however.

Both are pretty rare names in general. According to the Social Security Administration in 2023 there were 543 babies named Clementine and just 391 called Laurel. For comparison, 15,270 girls in the US were named Olivia in 2023.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 23 December, game #295)

COCOA

GINGERBREAD

CRANBERRY

PEPPERMINT

SPANGRAM: HOLIDAY FLAVOR