NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, December 24 (game #296)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #296) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Who on earth ...?
NYT Strands today (game #296) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- INTERN
- NINE
- HEALER
- CRIME
- RARE
- VINE
NYT Strands today (game #296) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Earthy ID
NYT Strands today (game #296) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First side: top, 3rd column
Last side: bottom, 5th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #296) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #296, are…
- BROOK
- HOLLY
- RIVER
- CLEMENTINE
- LAUREL
- WILLOW
- SPANGERAM: NATURE NAMES
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: Perfect
Even after completing today’s Strands it took me a while to understand what was meant by NATURE NAMES – then BROOK Shields, HOLLY Hunter, WILLOW Johnson, and RIVER Phoenix popped into my mind.
I was hard-pressed to think of anyone famous called CLEMENTINE or LAUREL, however.
Both are pretty rare names in general. According to the Social Security Administration in 2023 there were 543 babies named Clementine and just 391 called Laurel. For comparison, 15,270 girls in the US were named Olivia in 2023.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 23 December, game #295)
- COCOA
- GINGERBREAD
- CRANBERRY
- PEPPERMINT
- SPANGRAM: HOLIDAY FLAVOR
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
- Marc McLarenGlobal Editor in Chief