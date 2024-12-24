NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Tuesday, December 24 (game #562)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #562) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LIONS

TIGERS

BEARS

OH MY

DEAR

JAYS

BILLS

USE

BYE

BEES

PLEASE

CLOSE

TIGHT

GIMME

EASE

INTIMATE

NYT Connections today (game #562) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Follow the Yellow Brick Road GREEN: Companion

Companion BLUE: Letter soundalikes

Letter soundalikes PURPLE: Big, big, big tunes

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #562) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: "LIONS AND TIGERS AND BEARS, OH MY!"

GREEN: BELOVED, AS A FRIEND

BLUE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE PLURAL LETTERS

PURPLE: WHEN TRIPLED, HIT SONG TITLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #562) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #562, are…

YELLOW: "LIONS AND TIGERS AND BEARS, OH MY!" BEARS, LIONS, OH MY, TIGERS

BEARS, LIONS, OH MY, TIGERS GREEN: BELOVED, AS A FRIEND CLOSE, DEAR, INTIMATE, TIGHT

CLOSE, DEAR, INTIMATE, TIGHT BLUE: WORDS THAT SOUND LIKE PLURAL LETTERS BEES, EASE, JAYS, USE

BEES, EASE, JAYS, USE PURPLE: WHEN TRIPLED, HIT SONG TITLES BILLS, BYE, GIMME, PLEASE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

I’m sure I wasn’t alone in thinking that at least one of the groups today was about sports. This hunch was made even stronger by the fact that the LIONS and TIGERS are both Detroit teams.

The Lion we were looking for, though, was the cowardly one that leaps into the path of Dorothy, the Scarecrow, and the Tin Man in The Wizard of Oz as they fret about the existence of "LIONS AND TIGERS AND BEARS, OH MY!"

NSYNC and boy bands in general are a bit of a musical blindspot for me, so I missed BYE in the song titles, using a mistake on USE (although on reflection “Use Use Use Your Imagination” by Gorgon City would be a little obscure).

