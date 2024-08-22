NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, August 23 (game #173)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #173) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… The nose knows

NYT Strands today (game #173) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DOSE

NEED

NEEDS

SOLE

MOLD

MADE

NYT Strands today (game #173) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sniff it and see

NYT Strands today (game #173) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 4th column Last: Bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #173) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #173, are…

MUSK

SANDALWOOD

CEDAR

ROSE

LEMON

LAVENDER

SPANGRAM: COMMONSCENTS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

No complaints about today's Strands, it was simply too difficult for me to solve without needing some hints. But it's a good one in general – nicely coherent in terms of the theme clue and spangram working properly together and with six other answers that were all gettable – but not easy.

The problem, as I found, was that even when I knew what I needed to do, I couldn't wrestle any COMMONSCENTS from the deepest regions of my brain and on to the Strands board. LEMON was obvious, and I spotted SANDALWOOD simply because of its position on the corner/side of the board, but for some reason I couldn't think of the likes of MUSK and ROSE, even though with hindsight they are obvious. I got there in the end, though, and that's enough for me today.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

