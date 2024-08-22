NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, August 23 (game #439)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #439) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TIE

TAN

FAN

FAWN

CHECK

FINISH

MONITOR

BUFF

BOA

SCREEN

CREAM

BASK

TERMINAL

CORSET

DISPLAY

GLOVES

NYT Connections today (game #439) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Digital viewing thing

Digital viewing thing Green: Showy outfit items

Showy outfit items Blue: Colors

Colors Purple: Sounds like a mother tongue

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #439) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VISUAL INTERFACE

GREEN: BURLESQUE WEAR

BLUE: BEIGE SHADES

PURPLE: LANGUAGE HOMOPHONES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #439) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #439, are…

YELLOW: VISUAL INTERFACE DISPLAY, MONITOR, SCREEN, TERMINAL

DISPLAY, MONITOR, SCREEN, TERMINAL GREEN: BURLESQUE WEAR BOA, CORSET, FAN, GLOVES

BOA, CORSET, FAN, GLOVES BLUE: BEIGE SHADES BUFF, CREAM, FAWN, TAN

BUFF, CREAM, FAWN, TAN PURPLE: LANGUAGE HOMOPHONES BASK, CHECK, FINISH, TIE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

OK, I'm done with this stupid game. That's it, over*. This is my third failure in six days, and it's just too hard to be fun. How could I be supposed to know that BUFF is a shade of beige? I've never heard that before. And frankly, I don't care. And why is FAN a part of BURLESQUE WEAR? Do you wear a fan?

Or, on the other hand, I should hang my head and admit that my Connections game has been gone these past few days, and that it's all my fault. The frustrating thing is that I solved yellow, the visual interfaces, after only a few seconds. And looking at the board, it shouldn't have been beyond me to solve two more groups. But for whatever reason, it was.

(*I will be back tomorrow, of course. But I hate Connections right now.)

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 22 August, game #438)

YELLOW: CLASSIC MOVIE THEATER EQUIPMENT PROJECTOR, REEL, SCREEN, SPEAKER

PROJECTOR, REEL, SCREEN, SPEAKER GREEN: TIER DECK, FLOOR, LEVEL, STORY

DECK, FLOOR, LEVEL, STORY BLUE: NEWSPAPER NAMES GLOBE, MIRROR, POST, SUN

GLOBE, MIRROR, POST, SUN PURPLE: PRANK VERBS EGG, MOON, STREAK, TOILET PAPER