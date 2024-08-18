NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, August 19 (game #169)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #169) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Hear me roar!

NYT Strands today (game #169) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

COAT

RUNG

LUNG

PANT

HEAT

HEAL

NYT Strands today (game #169) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Not so cuddly

NYT Strands today (game #169) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #169) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #169, are…

LEOPARD

CHEETAH

PANTHER

LION

JAGUAR

COUGAR

TIGER

SPANGRAM: BIGCAT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Everyone loves big cats, right? Well, apart from the prey they hunt, probably. And I imagine everyone will love this rather easy Strands puzzle, too. My only complaint is that it's possibly too easy, because once you establish what the theme is (itself not difficult) it's really very simple to find the various answers. After all, they're all well known, plus the spangram stands out immediately by running across the board from left to right.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

