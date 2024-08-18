NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, August 19 (game #435)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #435) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FOLK

WARRIOR

COCONUT

TREE

SOULMATE

ROCK

CHAIR

BUN

MOUNTAIN

MUSTARD

COUNTRY

UPDO

SAUERKRAUT

WALLET

BLUES

BRAT

NYT Connections today (game #435) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Listen up

Listen up Green: Sausage feast

Sausage feast Blue: Twist and turn

Twist and turn Purple: Animated classics

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #435) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MUSIC GENRES

GREEN: BRATWURST GO-WITHS

BLUE: YOGA POSES

PURPLE: STARTING WITH PIXAR MOVIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #435) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #435, are…

YELLOW: MUSIC GENRES BLUES, COUNTRY, FOLK, ROCK

BLUES, COUNTRY, FOLK, ROCK GREEN: BRATWURST GO-WITHS BRAT, BUN, MUSTARD, SAUERKRAUT

BRAT, BUN, MUSTARD, SAUERKRAUT BLUE: YOGA POSES CHAIR, MOUNTAIN, TREE, WARRIOR

CHAIR, MOUNTAIN, TREE, WARRIOR PURPLE: STARTING WITH PIXAR MOVIES COCONUT, SOULMATE, UPDO, WALLET

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Wow, what is the NYT doing? After yesterday's very, very difficult Connections puzzle – which I failed – comes one that's arguably even harder. I solved this one, but only with huge amounts of luck and – I'll be honest here – what could amount to cheating.

And it all started so well. Yellow, MUSIC GENRES, stood out right away. But that was as easy as it got. With 12 words left I couldn't assemble any into any more groups. Nothing worked. Eventually, I realized that UPDO and WALLET both contained Pixar movies – UP and WALL-E – but I couldn't find two more. I guessed it was probably COCONUT (COCO) and SOULMATE (SOUL or MATE) simply because I couldn't see suitable words within the other answers. But I wasn't 100% sure, so I checked Google for a list of Pixar movies and yes, those two were among them. Is that cheating? Possibly, but it was necessary today.

That still left me with eight seemingly unrelated words, but I did have three that appeared to go together in SAUERKRAUT, BUN and MUSTARD, which appeared to all be food-related. However, I couldn't think of what the fourth could be, so guessed randomly and on my final chance got BRAT as the fourth. No, I would never have realized BRAT was a shorthand for BRATWURST (possibly because I'm vegetarian) but even if it is, surely it shouldn't be included here as a BRATWURST GO-WITH? It doesn't 'go with' bratwurst, it is bratwurst!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 18 August, game #434)

YELLOW: ALARM CLOCK BUTTONS ALARM, HOUR, SNOOZE, TIME SET

ALARM, HOUR, SNOOZE, TIME SET GREEN: “HERE’S A THOUGHT ...” PERHAPS, SAY, SUPPOSE, WHAT IF

PERHAPS, SAY, SUPPOSE, WHAT IF BLUE: CANDY PIECES KISS, NERD, RUNT, WHOPPER

KISS, NERD, RUNT, WHOPPER PURPLE: SEVEN DWARFS MINUS LAST LETTER DO, DOPE, GRUMP, SLEEP