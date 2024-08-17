NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, August 18 (game #168)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #168) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… What do you make of this?

NYT Strands today (game #168) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

CRUSH

BASS

BASIN

SALE

SEAL

VOTE

NYT Strands today (game #168) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Artistic merit

NYT Strands today (game #168) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 4th row Last: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #168) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #168, are…

PAINT

BRUSH

CANVAS

MOLD

EASEL

PALETTE

CHARCOAL

SPANGRAM: ARTCLASS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

Art is not my thing. I can appreciate it, sure, but ask me to actually draw or paint something and, well, you'd be better off asking my dog. I am terrible. As a result, this art-themed Strands puzzle from the NYT probably caused me more problems than it might otherwise have done.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's nothing truly difficult about it, and I worked out what the theme was relatively early on (after finding PAINT and BRUSH by accident). However, I simply couldn't think of things that an artist would need beyond those two things. CANVAS was, admittedly, an easy one that I eventually spotted, but the likes of EASEL and PALETTE took me ages to find. Still, no complaints from me – it's good to get the brain working and I solved it in the end.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 17 August, game #167)

LEAF

APPLE

PICKLE

SALAMI

WATERMELON

SPANGRAM: HUNGRYCATERPILLAR