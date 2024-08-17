NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, August 18 (game #434)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #434) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

NERD

GRUMP

SNOOZE

WHAT IF

SAY

DO

DOPE

RUNT

SLEEP

KISS

SUPPOSE

ALARM

HOUR

PERHAPS

TIME SET

WHOPPER

NYT Connections today (game #434) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Wake up call

Wake up call Green: This might happen

This might happen Blue: Sweet treats

Sweet treats Purple: Seve Dwarf

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #434) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ALARM CLOCK BUTTONS

GREEN: “HERE’S A THOUGHT ...”

BLUE: CANDY PIECES

PURPLE: SEVEN DWARFS MINUS LAST LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #434) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #434, are…

YELLOW: ALARM CLOCK BUTTONS ALARM, HOUR, SNOOZE, TIME SET

ALARM, HOUR, SNOOZE, TIME SET GREEN: “HERE’S A THOUGHT ...” PERHAPS, SAY, SUPPOSE, WHAT IF

PERHAPS, SAY, SUPPOSE, WHAT IF BLUE: CANDY PIECES KISS, NERD, RUNT, WHOPPER

KISS, NERD, RUNT, WHOPPER PURPLE: SEVEN DWARFS MINUS LAST LETTER DO, DOPE, GRUMP, SLEEP

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

It's been ages since I've failed to solve a Connections puzzle, but that's what happened to me today – and I suspect it may happen to others, too. Although that said, the blue group, CANDY PIECES, may be much easier to solve if you're in the US. I'm in the UK, and have never heard of WHOPPER or RUNT in that context. I have heard of NERDs and KISSes, but neither are particularly common here, and that connection never occurred to me.

As for purple, the SEVEN DWARFS MINUS LAST LETTER, I can only applaud the NYT for a clever puzzle that I could have solved but that was simply too smart for me.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

