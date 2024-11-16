NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, November 16 (game #258)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #258) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… "Oh, you!"

NYT Strands today (game #258) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROLL

TROLL

SCOOT

LAUGH

WITS

BETS

NYT Strands today (game #258) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • LOL!

NYT Strands today (game #258) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #258) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #258, are…

DROLL

LAUGHABLE

AMUSING

WITTY

COMIC

RIOTOUS

SPANGRAM: THATSFUNNY

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This is a relatively mundane edition of Strands, but there's nothing wrong with that. It all makes sense – which isn't always the case! – and offers a reasonable challenge unless you get lucky with your first word. That's because the theme hint, '"Oh, you!"', is rather cryptic; you may well need to use a hint to get going. I didn't, because I found DROLL by accident when looking for hint words, and then spotted LAUGHABLE by design, based on what I thought the concept here might be. I was correct, and followed up with the likes of AMUSING and WITTY before getting the spangram. Business as usual, really.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

