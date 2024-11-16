NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, November 16 (game #524)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #524) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

ROGUE

CAP

GATOR

SEAL

BERET

WOLVERINE

COMMANDO

FIGURE

VOLUNTEER

DERBY

PILLBOX

COVER

PLUG

SNAPBACK

SOONER

BANANAS

NYT Connections today (game #524) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Stoppers

Stoppers Green: Headgear

Headgear Blue: Not-quite-NFL-yet athletes

Not-quite-NFL-yet athletes Purple: [Move/travel] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #524) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: THINGS THAT PREVENT LEAKS

GREEN: KINDS OF HATS

BLUE: COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM MEMBERS

PURPLE: GO ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #524) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #524, are…

YELLOW: THINGS THAT PREVENT LEAKS CAP, COVER, PLUG, SEAL

CAP, COVER, PLUG, SEAL GREEN: KINDS OF HATS BERET, DERBY, PILLBOX, SNAPBACK

BERET, DERBY, PILLBOX, SNAPBACK BLUE: COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM MEMBERS GATOR, SOONER, VOLUNTEER, WOLVERINE

GATOR, SOONER, VOLUNTEER, WOLVERINE PURPLE: GO ___ BANANAS, COMMANDO, FIGURE, ROGUE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I needed a lot of guesswork to solve today's Connections, because two of the groups were about subjects of which I know very, very little. These were KINDS OF HATS (green) and COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAM MEMBERS (blue), and both were way outside of my comfort zone.

Fortunately, I was able to solve purple first. This is always a good thing, because it meant I had the supposedly toughest group out of the way already. Format-wise, it was the hardest – those __blank word games can be very difficult compared to the type that are simply collections of linked things/terms. But equally, there's no specialist knowledge required, whereas College Football… well, seeing as I'm based in the UK and don't even really know (or care) what a quarterback is, I was never going to get that one. The NYT's seeming obsession with putting football-related answers in Connections is really quite frustrating – especially as there's a dedicated Sports version of the game now!

Anyway, I got purple through spotting that GO COMMANDO and GO ROGUE were both phrases, so adding BANANAS and FIGURE was not too tricky. Yellow was easy enough, too. And at that stage, I simply had to guess. I knew a PILLBOX was a hat (thanks to the Dylan song), and of course knew that BERET was too. I thought that DERBY also was, and decided to guess at the fourth. I had one failed attempt, then got lucky with SNAPBACK (no idea what that is!) and lived to fight another day.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 15 November, game #523)

YELLOW: FISSURE CRACK, HOLE, LEAK, PUNCTURE

CRACK, HOLE, LEAK, PUNCTURE GREEN: ELEMENTS OF WRITING LETTER, PHRASE, SENTENCE, WORD

LETTER, PHRASE, SENTENCE, WORD BLUE: INSTRUMENTS YOU BLOW INTO JUG, PIPE, RECORDER, WHISTLE

JUG, PIPE, RECORDER, WHISTLE PURPLE: ___ OF TIME NICK, PASSAGE, SANDS, WASTE