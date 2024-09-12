NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, September 13 (game #194)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #194) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Boots and saddles

NYT Strands today (game #194) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

STORE

SNORE

COWS

COWL

TOOL

TOOT

NYT Strands today (game #194) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Open range

NYT Strands today (game #194) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #194) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #194, are…

COWBOY

SHERIFF

DUEL

BOUNTY

HORSE

SALOON

OUTLAW

SPANGRAM: WESTERNS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Here's yet another easy Strands puzzle to get your day off to a good start. And frankly, it's been a while since we've had a truly difficult one.

Today's theme is WESTERNS as per the spangram, a concept that was heavily teased by the theme clue of 'Boots and saddles' and confirmed the second I uncovered COWBOY. After that it was simply a question of hunting through those letters like a prospector sifting for gold… None were too hard to find, and I completed this one in about five minutes flat.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

