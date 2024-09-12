NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, September 13 (game #460)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #460) - today's words



Today's NYT Connections words are…

BEETLE

JUICE

ENERGY

LEVEL

COW

PEP

FOCUS

BEANS

ZIP

JACK

LIFE

TENET

GIANT

VOLT

CIVIC

REFER

NYT Connections today (game #460) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Dynamism

Dynamism Green: Reads both ways

Reads both ways Blue: In a specific fairy tale

In a specific fairy tale Purple: What are you driving?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #460) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VITALITY

GREEN: PALINDROMES FEATURING “E”

BLUE: FEATURED IN “JACK AND THE BEANSTALK”

PURPLE: CAR MODELS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #460) - the answers



The answers to today's Connections, game #460, are…

YELLOW: VITALITY ENERGY, JUICE, LIFE, ZIP

ENERGY, JUICE, LIFE, ZIP GREEN: PALINDROMES FEATURING “E” LEVEL, PEP, REFER, TENET

LEVEL, PEP, REFER, TENET BLUE: FEATURED IN “JACK AND THE BEANSTALK” BEANS, COW, GIANT, JACK

BEANS, COW, GIANT, JACK PURPLE: CAR MODELS BEETLE, CIVIC, FOCUS, VOLT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Is it just me or has Connections got a lot easier lately? I don't feel like I'm doing anything different, but after multiple failures over a two-to-three-week period I've now beaten eight in a row. And today's might be the simplest of them.

The only one I didn't solve was green – PALINDROMES FEATURING “E”. I'm surprised this was the green group, because it's harder than either blue or purple, and they are meant to be in difficulty order. I guess finding CAR MODELS (purple) might be tricky if you're not a driver, but they're all generally well known. And as for blue… is there anyone on the planet who wouldn't spot that the BEANS, COW, GIANT and JACK go together?

Not that I'm complaining – it's nice to actually feel like I'm good at this game!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

