NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, April 12 (game #40)

Thank heavens it's Friday, eh? But if you've had a tough week, then don't worry – because the New York Times has made today's Strands rather easy indeed.

Don't take my word for it, play it! You'll see – this one really is a cinch. But of course if you do need help, just scroll down and you'll find a few hints, plus all the answers to game #40.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #40) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… You can say that again!

NYT Strands today (game #40) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • STRUM • RUMP • ROOM • TREE • CANS • RICE

NYT Strands today (game #40) - hint #3 - Spangram

What is a hint for today's Spangram? • Two words in one

NYT Strands today (game #40) - hint #4 - Spangram position

Where does today's Spangram start and end? • Start: top, 3rd column • End: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #40) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #40, are…

POMPOM

MURMUR

GOGO

MAMA

TUTU

COUSCOUS

CANCAN

SPANGRAM: REPETITION

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This might be the easiest game of Strands yet, or at least that was my experience. This one's all about finding the first word, at which point the theme should become clear. And from there, you're on easy street.

Why? Well, each answer is simply one word, or a couple of letters, repeated twice. For instance, POMPOM, MAMA and MURMUR. The only vaguely difficult one was COUSCOUS, mainly because I couldn't spell it correctly at first. The spangram was easy, too. Let's hope the weekend is a little harder, yes?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

