NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, November 11 (game #253)

NYT Strands today (game #253) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… To your health!

NYT Strands today (game #253) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RUSE

TRACT

PLACE

PLACED

HARM

CHARM

NYT Strands today (game #253) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Playing House

NYT Strands today (game #253) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 4th column Last: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #253) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #253, are…

NURSE

DOCTOR

SURGEON

PHARMACIST

DENTIST

SPANGRAM: MEDICALCAREER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I needed a hint to get started today, which is hardly unusual for Strands given that the theme clues can be on the cryptic side of things sometimes. Today's was 'To your health!', which to me suggested 'Things you say as you toast someone' or similar – such as CHEERS. But I couldn't find that or any others, so asked for my hint and got NURSE.

At that point the task became rather more obvious, and I was able to find DOCTOR, SURGEON and PHARMACIST without too many issues. It took me a while to get the spangram, admittedly, but with that in place I spotted the final answer, DENTIST, and moved on.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

