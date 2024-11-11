NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, November 11 (game #519)
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #519) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- CRUNCH
- SUBSTANCE
- DEMI
- BIG
- THRUST
- SPORTS
- MARS
- MEAT
- EARLY
- CORE
- DOVE
- LADY
- SUE
- PUSH-UP
- PAYDAY
- WIRELESS
NYT Connections today (game #519) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- Yellow: Candy favorites
- Green: Central point
- Blue: Gives you support (possibly!)
- Purple: Blank [avian]
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #519) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: CHOCOLATE BARS
- GREEN: GIST
- BLUE: KINDS OF BRAS
- PURPLE: ___ BIRD
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #519) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #519, are…
- YELLOW: CHOCOLATE BARS CRUNCH, DOVE, MARS, PAYDAY
- GREEN: GIST CORE, MEAT, SUBSTANCE, THRUST
- BLUE: KINDS OF BRAS DEMI, PUSH-UP, SPORTS, WIRELESS
- PURPLE: ___ BIRD BIG, EARLY, LADY, SUE
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 3 mistakes
Phew, this was a tough one! I needed all three extra guesses to solve it, and there was a large amount of guesswork involved in my answers too. I could easily have lost my streak here.
The problem was that all four groups were really tough; there appears to be no difficulty curve to it at all. Maybe yellow, supposedly the easiest of the four, is simple for some people – but not for me. I'm based in the UK, where PAYDAY, CRUNCH and DOVE are not famous CHOCOLATE BARS. Fortunately, I knew that PAYDAY and DOVE were US brands, and CRUNCH was an obvious one to go along with those two and MARS.
I also solved blue, KINDS OF BRAS, thanks to a shot-in-the-dark guess; I'm no expert (obviously), but had heard of PUSH-UP, WIRELESS and SPORTS – but not DEMI. But the latter sounded like it might fit, so in the absence of other ideas I went with it and got it right.
Purple was a monster. Eventually, I realized that LADY and BIG could both preceed BIRD, then spotted EARLY too. But I didn't have a fourth. Eventually, I guessed SUE simply because it seemed more likely than the other words I had left, MEAT, THRUST, CORE and SUBSTANCE. Apparently SUE BIRD is/was a US basketball player…
So, a very US-focused game today, and not particularly satisfying for me. But I got there in the end thanks to a lot of luck.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 10 November, game #518)
- YELLOW: BARREL-SHAPED CONTAINER CASK, CYLINDER, DRUM, TANK
- GREEN: GUIDE PILOT, SHEPHERD, STEER, USHER
- BLUE: N.F.L. TEAM MEMBER COWBOY, JET, RAM, RAVEN
- PURPLE: THINGS THAT SWING GOLFER, PENDULUM, SALOON DOORS, SWING
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).