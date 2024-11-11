NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, November 11 (game #519)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #519) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CRUNCH

SUBSTANCE

DEMI

BIG

THRUST

SPORTS

MARS

MEAT

EARLY

CORE

DOVE

LADY

SUE

PUSH-UP

PAYDAY

WIRELESS

NYT Connections today (game #519) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Candy favorites

Candy favorites Green: Central point

Central point Blue: Gives you support (possibly!)

Gives you support (possibly!) Purple: Blank [avian]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #519) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CHOCOLATE BARS

GREEN: GIST

BLUE: KINDS OF BRAS

PURPLE: ___ BIRD

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #519) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #519, are…

YELLOW: CHOCOLATE BARS CRUNCH, DOVE, MARS, PAYDAY

CRUNCH, DOVE, MARS, PAYDAY GREEN: GIST CORE, MEAT, SUBSTANCE, THRUST

CORE, MEAT, SUBSTANCE, THRUST BLUE: KINDS OF BRAS DEMI, PUSH-UP, SPORTS, WIRELESS

DEMI, PUSH-UP, SPORTS, WIRELESS PURPLE: ___ BIRD BIG, EARLY, LADY, SUE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Phew, this was a tough one! I needed all three extra guesses to solve it, and there was a large amount of guesswork involved in my answers too. I could easily have lost my streak here.

The problem was that all four groups were really tough; there appears to be no difficulty curve to it at all. Maybe yellow, supposedly the easiest of the four, is simple for some people – but not for me. I'm based in the UK, where PAYDAY, CRUNCH and DOVE are not famous CHOCOLATE BARS. Fortunately, I knew that PAYDAY and DOVE were US brands, and CRUNCH was an obvious one to go along with those two and MARS.

I also solved blue, KINDS OF BRAS, thanks to a shot-in-the-dark guess; I'm no expert (obviously), but had heard of PUSH-UP, WIRELESS and SPORTS – but not DEMI. But the latter sounded like it might fit, so in the absence of other ideas I went with it and got it right.

Purple was a monster. Eventually, I realized that LADY and BIG could both preceed BIRD, then spotted EARLY too. But I didn't have a fourth. Eventually, I guessed SUE simply because it seemed more likely than the other words I had left, MEAT, THRUST, CORE and SUBSTANCE. Apparently SUE BIRD is/was a US basketball player…

So, a very US-focused game today, and not particularly satisfying for me. But I got there in the end thanks to a lot of luck.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 10 November, game #518)

YELLOW: BARREL-SHAPED CONTAINER CASK, CYLINDER, DRUM, TANK

CASK, CYLINDER, DRUM, TANK GREEN: GUIDE PILOT, SHEPHERD, STEER, USHER

PILOT, SHEPHERD, STEER, USHER BLUE: N.F.L. TEAM MEMBER COWBOY, JET, RAM, RAVEN

COWBOY, JET, RAM, RAVEN PURPLE: THINGS THAT SWING GOLFER, PENDULUM, SALOON DOORS, SWING