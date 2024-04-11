NYT Strands today — hints, answers and Spangram for Thursday, April 11 (game #39)

It's Thursday, and that means it's time for another brain-breaking instalment of the NYT's Strands puzzle. Except… that makes no sense, because there's a new Strands game each day, not just Thursdays.

Anyway, the important thing is that there's a new Strands game to play, courtesy of the New York Times Games section. I'd rate today's as a fairly easy one, but as always, YMMV.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #39) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… It's all in your head

NYT Strands today (game #39) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • DEAD • DEVIL • FAKE • MEAT • MEANT • BOYS

NYT Strands today (game #39) - hint #3 - Spangram

What is a hint for today's Spangram? • Take a trip to the inner world

NYT Strands today (game #39) - hint #4 - Spangram position

Where does today's Spangram start and end? • Start: top, 3rd column • End: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #39) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #39, are…

REVERIE

FANTASY

ILLUSION

FIGMENT

DAYDREAM

SPANGRAM: MAKEBELIEVE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Strands is usually easier when the answers are longer, because that way there are fewer of them to find, and once you spot one it tends to make finding the others more straightforward.

Today's game is a good example: the clue of 'It's all in your head' could have implied a couple of directions, but once I noticed FANTASY in the top right it was obvious what kind of word I needed to hunt for. The two Ls in the bottom right sat next to I and U, so my brain immediately thought ILLUSION!

With those two in place, the Spangram had to run from top to bottom rather than left to right, because there were no free spaces left on the right. Reading down from the top row led me quite quickly to MAKEBELIEVE, and from there the other answers flowed with no real problems.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 10 April, game #38)

THANKS

CHEERS

BEST

REGARDS

SINCERELY

ALWAYS

SPANGRAM: SIGNINGOFF