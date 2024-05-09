NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, May 10 (game #68)

Today's Strands puzzle has a theme that's close to my heart – but I'm not going to reveal what it is, because you might not want to know. If you don't use hints, and just want to see what I made of this edition of the popular word game, scroll down. If you do want some help, you'll find a bit of that below too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #68) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Like a rocket

NYT Strands today (game #68) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today? Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system. • COUNT • BITE • PLANT • LASH • THREE • SNEER

NYT Strands today (game #68) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Out of this world travel

NYT Strands today (game #68) - hint #4 - spangram position

What two sides of the board does today's spangram touch? • First: top, 1st column • Second: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #68) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #68, are…

LAUNCH

REENTRY

SPLASHDOWN

ORBIT

ENCOUNTER

SPANGRAM: SPACEFLIGHT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

No problems here for me, on account of spaceflight being pretty much my specialist subject. No, I'm not an astronaut – but I wanted to be one when I was a child, and have been obsessed by all things space since then.

To make this Strands puzzle even easier, the word 'space' was easy to pick out, which led to SPACEFLIGHT, the spangram, early on. None of the words proved hard to find from then, although ENCOUNTER is arguably a little tangential to spaceflight (thus far, at least).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 9 May, game #67)

TUNNEL

WATERFALL

BOULDER

RAMP

CASTLE

WINDMILL

SPANGRAM: MINIGOLF