NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, May 10 (game #68)

By
published

Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
(Image credit: New York Times)
Today's Strands puzzle has a theme that's close to my heart – but I'm not going to reveal what it is, because you might not want to know. If you don't use hints, and just want to see what I made of this edition of the popular word game, scroll down. If you do want some help, you'll find a bit of that below too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Your Strands expert
Marc McLaren
Your Strands expert
Marc McLaren

Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.

NYT Strands today (game #68) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?

Today's NYT Strands theme is… Like a rocket

NYT Strands today (game #68) - hint #2 - clue words

What are some good clue words today?

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

COUNT

BITE

PLANT

LASH

THREE

SNEER

NYT Strands today (game #68) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram?

Out of this world travel

NYT Strands today (game #68) - hint #4 - spangram position

What two sides of the board does today's spangram touch?

First: top, 1st column

Second: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #68) - the answers

NYT Strands answers for game 68 on a blue background

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #68, are…

  • LAUNCH
  • REENTRY
  • SPLASHDOWN
  • ORBIT
  • ENCOUNTER
  • SPANGRAM: SPACEFLIGHT
  • My rating: Easy
  • My score: Perfect

No problems here for me, on account of spaceflight being pretty much my specialist subject. No, I'm not an astronaut – but I wanted to be one when I was a child, and have been obsessed by all things space since then. 

To make this Strands puzzle even easier, the word 'space' was easy to pick out, which led to SPACEFLIGHT, the spangram, early on. None of the words proved hard to find from then, although ENCOUNTER is arguably a little tangential to spaceflight (thus far, at least).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 9 May, game #67)

  • TUNNEL
  • WATERFALL
  • BOULDER
  • RAMP
  • CASTLE
  • WINDMILL
  • SPANGRAM: MINIGOLF

What is NYT Strands?

Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's currently in Beta and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.

I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.

