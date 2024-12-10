NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, December 10 (game #282)
Our clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #282) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Something to see
NYT Strands today (game #282) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- SAME
- RIFLE
- MULE
- SMACK
- PIECE
- FAME
NYT Strands today (game #282) - hint #3 - spangram
What is a hint for today's spangram?
• Big screen wonder
NYT Strands today (game #282) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
First: left, 5th row
Last: right, 5th row
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #282) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #282, are…
- FILM
- FLICK
- MOVIE
- PICTURE
- SHORT
- TALKIE
- FEATURE
- SPANGRAM: CINEMATIC
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 2 hints
Today’s Spangram reminded me of a few unsavory CINEMATIC experiences at my local Picturehouse Cinema.
I’m not a fan of a crowded theater, so I tend to go and see movies during the daytime whenever I can, but this does also tend to be the time when similarly anti-social/strange people go.
Twice I’ve been the only person in a completely empty screening, when, with 100 seats to choose from, someone has come in seconds before the start of the film and sat down next to me. Maybe I’m magnetic. It happened a few weeks ago when I went to see The Heretic, as if that film is not awkward and creepy enough as it is.
Another time, there was just me and one other person in the room and they stood up for the entire two hours. But the worst was when someone sat directly behind me. All was quiet for 30 minutes, but then I sensed something in my peripheral vision and spied two bare feet balanced on the back of my seat. I could have had fun with it and wedged popcorn between their toes, but instead, I just moved as many rows back as I could.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 9 December, game #280)
- WRAP
- PSALM
- GNOME
- HONESTY
- MNEMONIC
- KNUCKLE
- SPANGRAM: SILENT LETTER
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's new word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now out of beta so is a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable and can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
