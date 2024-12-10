NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, December 10 (game #282)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #282) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Something to see

NYT Strands today (game #282) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SAME

RIFLE

MULE

SMACK

PIECE

FAME

NYT Strands today (game #282) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Big screen wonder

NYT Strands today (game #282) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #282) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #282, are…

FILM

FLICK

MOVIE

PICTURE

SHORT

TALKIE

FEATURE

SPANGRAM: CINEMATIC

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 hints

Today’s Spangram reminded me of a few unsavory CINEMATIC experiences at my local Picturehouse Cinema.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m not a fan of a crowded theater, so I tend to go and see movies during the daytime whenever I can, but this does also tend to be the time when similarly anti-social/strange people go.

Twice I’ve been the only person in a completely empty screening, when, with 100 seats to choose from, someone has come in seconds before the start of the film and sat down next to me. Maybe I’m magnetic. It happened a few weeks ago when I went to see The Heretic, as if that film is not awkward and creepy enough as it is.

Another time, there was just me and one other person in the room and they stood up for the entire two hours. But the worst was when someone sat directly behind me. All was quiet for 30 minutes, but then I sensed something in my peripheral vision and spied two bare feet balanced on the back of my seat. I could have had fun with it and wedged popcorn between their toes, but instead, I just moved as many rows back as I could.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday, 9 December, game #280)

WRAP

PSALM

GNOME

HONESTY

MNEMONIC

KNUCKLE

SPANGRAM: SILENT LETTER