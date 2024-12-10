NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, December 10 (game #548)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #548) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FISH

CALL

WANDA

RAN

INLAND

CRUISE

FUMBLE

TAXI

TOUCHDOWN

DUB

OLIVIA

ROOT

NAME

RUMMAGE

TAKEOFF

LABEL

NYT Connections today (game #548) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Hey mister

Hey mister GREEN: Start on the runway

Start on the runway BLUE: Look in the dark

Look in the dark PURPLE: Nations with something missing

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #548) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: GIVE A TITLE TO

GREEN: PARTS OF A FLIGHT

BLUE: FEEL AROUND (FOR)

PURPLE: COUNTRIES MINUS FIRST LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #548) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #548, are…

YELLOW: GIVE A TITLE TO CALL, DUB, LABEL, NAME

CALL, DUB, LABEL, NAME GREEN: PARTS OF A FLIGHT CRUISE, TAKEOFF, TAXI, TOUCHDOWN

CRUISE, TAKEOFF, TAXI, TOUCHDOWN BLUE: FEEL AROUND (FOR) FISH, FUMBLE, ROOT, RUMMAGE

FISH, FUMBLE, ROOT, RUMMAGE PURPLE: COUNTRIES MINUS FIRST LETTER INLAND, OLIVIA, RAN, WANDA

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Things that seem very obvious to American sports fans can be an utter mystery to those of us outside the US. From my rudimentary knowledge of the NFL, I knew that TOUCHDOWN and FUMBLE were football terms but could not decide on another pair. Could it be RUMMAGE, which sort of sounds like 'scrummage' (a term in rugby). FISH? Which possibly describes some unique move where a player puts the ball between their legs and swims up the field? Or maybe it's TAXI, which would involve one player giving the player with the ball a piggyback to the End Zone?

Or maybe this could be one of those cunning Connections red herrings – just like FISH, CALL, and WANDA.

After this initial FUMBLE and dismissing the NFL terms, I connected the dots to land on PARTS OF A FLIGHT and cruised to glory as the rest of the groups slotted into place.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 9 December, game #547)

YELLOW: DELIBERATION CONSIDERATION, REFLECTION, SCRUTINY, THOUGHT

CONSIDERATION, REFLECTION, SCRUTINY, THOUGHT GREEN: USED IN STARTING A FIRE FLINT, LIGHTER, MAGNIFYING GLASS, MATCHES

FLINT, LIGHTER, MAGNIFYING GLASS, MATCHES BLUE: USED TO VIEW A BIOLOGICAL SAMPLE MICROSCOPE, SLIDE, SPECIMEN, STAIN

MICROSCOPE, SLIDE, SPECIMEN, STAIN PURPLE: WORDS AFTER "X" FACTOR, FILES, GAMES, RAY