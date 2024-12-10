Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, December 10 (game #1051)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1051) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1051) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1051) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1051) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1051) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • T • I • G

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1051) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1051, are…

BEGAN

TRIAL

IDEAL

GUIDE

I attempted some actual tactics today to beat my dismal Quordle showing so far. I began with one of my favorite start words – STORE (181 5-letter words start with ST, and 1,517 5-letter words end in an E) – and followed it up with the fancy vowel-friendly ADIEU.

Despite finding all the vowels in two goes, I still struggled and only scraped home. This was mainly due to ineptitude and blindly entering TRAIL instead of TRIAL. I’m blaming vowel blindness and staying up until 4am binge-watching The Day of the Jackal.

Maybe tomorrow, inspired by arch-assassin Eddie Redmayne, I’ll shoot at my laptop keyboard letters with a high-velocity rifle from the roof of a building 2,000 meters away. It would probably be about as successful.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1051) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1051, are…

TWINE

BLAND

NEWER

PATIO

