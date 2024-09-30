NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, October 1 (game #212)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #212) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Channel surfing

NYT Strands today (game #212) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

MEAL

LEND

SEND

COVE

COVER

SITE

NYT Strands today (game #212) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • 57 Channels (And Nothin' On)

NYT Strands today (game #212) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #212) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #212, are…

PARAMOUNT

DISCOVERY

HISTORY

HALLMARK

LIFETIME

SPANGRAM: NETWORK

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This is a similar one to yesterday's in that not everyone will find it easy, but some definitely will. I didn't – because I'm not based in the US and therefore don't have access to all of the same NETWORKs as many Strands players will. I've never heard of LIFETIME, for instance, and have never watched HALLMARK (I'm not sure it's even available here).

That said, I didn't find it that difficult once I'd got the spangram and confirmed the overall theme. The likes of PARAMOUNT, DISCOVERY and HISTORY are well known and available around the world, so this puzzle is beatable even if you're not that familiar with US cable TV.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

