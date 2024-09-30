NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, October 1 (game #478)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #478) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

QUICK

LATHER

CURRENT

CONDITION

RAPID

RINSE

HEALTH

SWEAT

NORMAL

WAVE

FORM

SANITIZE

STEW

SHAPE

CASCADE

TIZZY

NYT Connections today (game #478) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: All het up

All het up Green: In good…

In good… Blue: H20 actions

H20 actions Purple: No scrubber required

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #478) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FLUSTERED STATE

GREEN: FITNESS

BLUE: FAST-MOVING WATER

PURPLE: DISHWASHER CYCLES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #478) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #478, are…

YELLOW: FLUSTERED STATE LATHER, STEW, SWEAT, TIZZY

LATHER, STEW, SWEAT, TIZZY GREEN: FITNESS CONDITION, FORM, HEALTH, SHAPE

CONDITION, FORM, HEALTH, SHAPE BLUE: FAST-MOVING WATER CASCADE, CURRENT, RAPID, WAVE

CASCADE, CURRENT, RAPID, WAVE PURPLE: DISHWASHER CYCLES NORMAL, QUICK, RINSE, SANITIZE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It was good to get back on track again with a victory today, following my failure yesterday. Admittedly, I was helped out by this Connections puzzle being on the easier side of things, with four relatively straightforward groups and not too many fiendish red herrings to contend with.

There were some, though – notably in the purple DISHWASHER CYCLE group. I nearly guessed this early on, but wasn't sure which of the six possible answers formed the correct quarter; the eventual solutions were NORMAL, QUICK, RINSE and SANITIZE, but I figured LATHER and RAPID were also possibilities. And no, you don't get dishwashers with a LATHER setting, but I didn't know that was the connection then, merely that there was probably one about some kind of appliance – maybe a washing machine…

I worked it out in the end, ticking off some of the easier groups first then solving that by default at the end, as is usually the way things work out.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 30 September, game #477)

YELLOW: COOK WITH HEAT AND WATER BLANCH, BOIL, POACH, STEAM

BLANCH, BOIL, POACH, STEAM GREEN: COMMON PERFUME INGREDIENTS AMBERGRIS, MUSK, ROSE, VANILLA

AMBERGRIS, MUSK, ROSE, VANILLA BLUE: CHARACTERS WITH PET DOGS CHARLIE, DOROTHY, SHAGGY, WALLACE

CHARLIE, DOROTHY, SHAGGY, WALLACE PURPLE: CAPITAL CITY HOMOPHONES KETO, ROAM, SOPHIA, SOUL