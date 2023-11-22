You’ve all missed the best Oculus Quest 2 deal of the year, but please don't buy a different one until Black Friday

Sorry folks, you’ve all missed out on Amazon’s best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal – possibly the one of best Black Friday deals in general – that would have got you $50/£50 off the 128GB model and a free $50/£50 gift card to spend on anything at Amazon. But please don’t panic buy a different Quest 2 deal yet.

The gift card deal is currently sold out at both Amazon US and Amazon UK, but there’s a chance it may rematerialize on Black Friday itself – which is November 24 this year. It’s not uncommon for deals to appear, disappear then return in the build-up to the biggest sales event of the year; I’m hoping this incredible Quest 2 will continue this trend and show up on Friday.

If it does reappear then you’re in the money; you’ll get a great bargain on Meta’s budget VR headset. If it doesn’t then you’ll still be able to grab one of the other excellent (but not quite as excellent) Quest 2 deals out there. In the US you can get the Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) for $249 at Walmart instead of $299, while in the UK you can get the Quest 2 (128GB), Elite Strap and case for £249 at Currys, saving you £140. So unless you are absolutely desperate to get a VR headset as soon as possible hold out a few days longer as you might be able to save big.

The best Black Friday Quest 2 deals

Oculus Quest 2 + Amazon Gift Card: was $349.99 now $249.00 at Amazon

This incredible Black Friday deal on Meta's Oculus Quest 2 is currently sold out, but it might reappear on November 24 (Black Friday itself). Check this link every so often and worst case you can pick up one of the other great Quest 2 deals on this page.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): was $299 now $249 at Walmart

Meta's Oculus Quest 2 was, until recently, our favorite VR headset and this Black Friday you can get it for its lowest-ever price of just $249. You'll then be able to jump into an incredible selection of VR games and apps available on the Quest platform and finally see how much fun VR can be.

You can also find the same deal at Amazon and Best Buy if you'd rather shop somewhere else.

Meta Quest 2 and £50 gift card: was £349.99 now £249 at Amazon

This deal is sold out at the time of writing but there's a chance it may return on Black Friday. When November 24 comes around follow this link and see if Amazon has put it live again because this sale hasn't been beat.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB), Elite Strap and case: was £389 now £249 at Currys

Currys' bundle deal has just got better. Now you're saving £50 on Meta's Oculus Quest 2 VR headset and getting the official Elite Strap and a carry case for free. This is one of the best deals we've seen this Black Friday, and one you definitely don't want to miss out on. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Admittedly, I think you should just ignore all of the Oculus Quest 2 deals, no matter how good they are.

I love my Quest 2, it’s a super solid VR gadget that doesn’t break the bank. But the Meta Quest 3 is the new kid on the block, and it’s more than worth the added cost. It’s more powerful, offers better graphics, and has full-color mixed reality. If you’re looking for a VR headset, get this one – for the vast, vast majority of people, you don’t need anything else.

Though at $499 / £479 it’s twice (or almost twice) as pricey as a Quest 2 while it’s on sale for Black Friday. If you’re on a tight budget the Quest 2 will definitely serve you well, but those of you who can stretch to the Quest 3 should splash out.

Meta Quest 3: $499 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 isn’t currently discounted, and likely won't be for Black Friday as it's so new, but you can get a free digital copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 when it launches later this year.

If you’d rather not shop at Amazon the same offer is available from Walmart, Best Buy, and Target as well as others.

Meta Quest 3: £479.99 & get a free game at Amazon

The Meta Quest 3 only just launched so it was extremely unlikely it would see much of a discount for Black Friday. There is still a deal on though; if you order the headset before January 27, 2024, and activate it before February 9, 2024, you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free when the game releases.

If you’d rather shop elsewhere the same deal is available at Very, Currys, and Game among others.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

Today's best Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3 512GB deals $499 View $499.99 View $499.99 View Show More Deals

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals